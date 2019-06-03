Merced man taken to hospital after car overturns into canal, authorities say

How to survive an unexpected fall into the river Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to save yourself if you unexpectedly fall into the water in this June 29, 2017 video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to save yourself if you unexpectedly fall into the water in this June 29, 2017 video.

A Merced man was taken to the hospital after the car he was driving overturned into a Merced County canal, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the collision after the Merced Communications Center received a call of a solo vehicle off the roadway in the area of Turner Island Road and Palazzo Road at about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.





Authorities said 34-year-old Merced resident Joseph Avalos was driving a 1991 Honda Civic north on Turner Island Road at an unknown rate of speed when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and allowed the vehicle to leave the roadway onto the east gravel shoulder where the vehicle overturned into an irrigation canal.





Authorities said Avalos was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was able to escape. He was transported to Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to the CHP.





Authorities said the collision remains under investigation and neither alcohol or drugs are suspected to be a factor in the collision.



