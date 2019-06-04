Severe injuries reported in traffic collision in Merced County, police say

Multiple drivers transported to hospital following Merced crash The Merced Police Department said multiple drivers were sent to the hospital following a three vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Foothill Drive and G Street in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Merced Police Department said multiple drivers were sent to the hospital following a three vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Foothill Drive and G Street in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Two drivers were injured Tuesday following a multi-vehicle crash in Merced, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the three-car collision at the intersection of Foothill Drive and G Street at about 10: 47 a.m., according to authorities.

A BMW 3 series was making a left-hand turn from Foothill Drive onto G Street when it was struck by a Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck traveling south on G Street that ran a red light, according to Merced Police Officer Craig McKeeman.

McKeeman said the collision caused the BMW to spin across the roadway and collide with a Toyota Camry that was stopped and facing northbound on G Street before coming to rest in a ditch. Following the crash, the driver of the BMW was trapped in the vehicle and removed by the fire department.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck had severe lacerations to his hands and was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Merced.

The male driver of the BMW was flown to a Modesto area hospital with neck and back injuries.

Authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.