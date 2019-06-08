Firefighter killed in vehicle crash in Merced County, authorities confirm

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Cal Fire firefighter died in a car crash in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Cal Fire officials in a tweet posted early Saturday identified the firefighter as Capt. Stacy Hamilton, who worked out of Tuolumne County.

“With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Fire Captain Stacy Hamilton,” officials said in the social media post. “Captain Hamilton was killed in a vehicle accident in Merced County. Please join us in keeping Stacy’s loved ones and fellow personnel in @CALFIRETCU in our thoughts as we all mourn this tragic loss.”

CHP Officer Eric Zuniga said Hamilton was traveling alone in a 2004 Subaru Outback, a personal vehicle, when the car left the roadway and overturned at least once on Snelling Road, near La Paloma Raod, in a remote area between Merced and the community of Snelling.

The crash was reported to the CHP at 2:20 a.m.

Hamilton, a 49-year-old Fresno County resident, was wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zuniga said neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been involved in the crash.

It wasn’t immediately clear where Hamilton was heading or where he was coming from, Zuniga said, but investigators said he appeared to be in his personal vehicle and on personal time.

“It’s still very early in the investigation and they’re working to get more information,” Zuniga told the Sun-Star.

Hamilton was assigned to the Columbia Air Attack Base near the Sierra Nevada foothills in Tuolumne County, according to a separate tweet from the Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit.

He was described as “an extremely talented” supervisor and “a great friend, mentor and person.”

“He is survived by his wife and two sons,” the Twitter post said.