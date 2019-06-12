Local
Large fire burns near downtown Merced. Cause remains under investigation
Firefighters respond to structure fire at vacant apartment building
Merced firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire near the intersection of G Street and West 20th Street in Merced on Wednesday.
According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, three fire engines and one firetruck responded to the fire in a vacant multi-unit structure located at 7 West 20th Street at 3:51 p.m.
Haas said the structure is one building of a two building apartment complex.
The building was engulfed in flames. Firefighters got the blaze under control at about 4:26 p.m.
According to Haas, no injuries were reported and Riggs Ambulance Service was on scene monitoring fire personnel.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
