Large fire burns near downtown Merced. Cause remains under investigation

Merced firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire near the intersection of G Street and West 20th Street in Merced on Wednesday.

According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, three fire engines and one firetruck responded to the fire in a vacant multi-unit structure located at 7 West 20th Street at 3:51 p.m.





Haas said the structure is one building of a two building apartment complex.





The building was engulfed in flames. Firefighters got the blaze under control at about 4:26 p.m.

According to Haas, no injuries were reported and Riggs Ambulance Service was on scene monitoring fire personnel.





The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



