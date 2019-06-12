Local

Large fire burns near downtown Merced. Cause remains under investigation

Firefighters respond to structure fire at vacant apartment building

Merced firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire near the intersection of West 20th Street and G Street in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Fire officials said no injuries were reported. By
Merced firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire near the intersection of G Street and West 20th Street in Merced on Wednesday.

According to Battalion Chief Cory Haas, three fire engines and one firetruck responded to the fire in a vacant multi-unit structure located at 7 West 20th Street at 3:51 p.m.

Haas said the structure is one building of a two building apartment complex.

The building was engulfed in flames. Firefighters got the blaze under control at about 4:26 p.m.

According to Haas, no injuries were reported and Riggs Ambulance Service was on scene monitoring fire personnel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

