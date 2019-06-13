Transgender, LGBTQ art exhibit in Merced. Believed to be largest such exhibit in state

Merced art exhibit showcases work of transgender and non-binary identified artists An art exhibition showcasing the work of transgender and LGBTQ artists is on display at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center. The exhibition is designed to show the beauty of transgender and non-binary people. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An art exhibition showcasing the work of transgender and LGBTQ artists is on display at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center. The exhibition is designed to show the beauty of transgender and non-binary people.

A new art exhibition showcasing the work of primarily transgender and non-binary identified local and Northern California artists is on display in downtown Merced.

The exhibition entitled “IDENTITY” at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center is the largest of its kind held in California and includes the work of Merced activist and artist Eli Sachse, as well as local artists and students, according to a news release.





Designed to showcase the beauty of transgender and non-binary people, the exhibit will be on display through July 27. Galleries are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.





Other artists include Emma Arnold, Cristi Denney and Brea Weinreb. Also displayed in the exhibit will be work by photographers Sophia Schultz Rocha and Tristan Crane, according to the release.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A reception featuring performance art is scheduled to take place on July 20 at 5:30 p.m. coinciding with the Merced Art Hop.

Admission to the art exhibition and reception is free, open to all ages and is wheelchair accessible.