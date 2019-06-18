A $5.7M project is scheduled to improve this Merced intersection, Caltrans says

Motorists drive through the intersection of State Route 59 and West Olive Avenue in Merced, Calif., on Friday, June 14, 2019. According to the California Department of Transportation, a $5.7 million project is scheduled to improve the intersection. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The California Department of Transportation announced that it is preparing to begin a project that is slated to enhance the intersection of northbound and southbound Highway 59 and West Olive Avenue in Merced.

The $5.7 million project awarded to George Reed Construction Inc., out of Modesto,broke ground Monday. The goal is to create a safer and smoother commute for motorists, according to a news release.





Caltrans said work will be done to widen the intersection including the shoulders, in order to install curb ramps and to create a pedestrian crosswalk.





New traffic signals with modified timing will be installed and the intersection will be repaved through a process of milling the pavement and restoring roadway surfaces.





Work will also be done to extend both the right and left turn lanes and the roadway will be restriped using six inch stripes with reflective materials that improve visibility.





Caltrans said work on the intersection will be done mostly during nighttime hours and will include shoulder and lane closures. Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes and are advised to take alternate routes, according to the news release.



