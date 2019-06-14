Driver busted on I5 in Merced County with 35 pounds meth, says CHP

Juan Eduardo Ramos Reyes, 46, of Santa Ana, was arrested Wednesday, after officers located more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine in a car he was driving, according to the California Highway Patrol. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A Santa Ana man was arrested Wednesday after California Highway Patrol officers reported finding 35 pounds of methamphetamine in his car during a traffic stop that happened south of Los Banos.

CHP said Juan Eduardo Ramos Reyes, 46, was taken into custody after he’d been stopped around 12:45 p.m. for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 5, north of the John Erreca rest area.

During the stop, officers noticed signs of criminal activity and requested the presence of an additional unit and CHP K-9 dog, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

Once on scene, the dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Officers located the methamphetamine inside a duffel bag in the vehicle’s trunk.





Reyes was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of transport for sale of controlled substance between counties, transport or selling of a controlled substance and possession for sale over 25 pounds, according to jail records.



