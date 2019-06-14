Motorcyclist and passenger killed in crash east of Snelling

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The California Highway Patrol said two people were killed Friday in a motorcycle crash involving two other vehicles.

Authorities said a 71-year-old Merced man riding the motorcycle and his female passenger, believed to be between 15 and 25 years old, were killed.





According to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga, officers responded to the scene after authorities received a report of a head-on collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Hornitos Road and Robinson Road at about 11:10 a.m..

Zuniga said the 71-year-old man and his passenger where traveling southbound on Hornitos Road, north of Robinson Road, on a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when it attempted to pass a 2014 Toyota RAV4 driven by 61-year-old Merced resident Christine Marie Vanloon.

The incident happened on a double yellow line section of road that comes to a crest.





As the motorcycle attempted to pass the RAV4, it side swiped a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction and hauling a utility trailer, driven by 34-year-old Lewis Conway Prock of Denair, Zuniga said.





The motorcycle traveled back into the southbound lane, where it collided with the Toyota. Both motorcycle riders were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The two others involved in the collision didn’t report any injuries, according to the CHP.





The names of the dead are being withheld, pending noification of next of kin.



