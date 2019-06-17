Fatal Merced County crash victim was wrong-way driver near Los Banos, CHP says

Watch: Scene of fatal Merced County multi-vehicle crash At least one person has died as a result of a fatal crash in Merced County, east of Los Banos on Highway 152, according to California Highway Patrol. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At least one person has died as a result of a fatal crash in Merced County, east of Los Banos on Highway 152, according to California Highway Patrol.

A fatal collision was reported on Highway 152, east of Los Banos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at about 1:56 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 152 near Patton Road, between Los Banos and Dos Palos, CHP officer Adam Tova said.

Officials received a call of a wrong way driver driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 152 at Ward Road, in the City of Los Banos, Tova said.

Minutes later, the CHP Los Banos Office received another call that the vehicle was in a head-on collision on the highway, west of Patton Road, Tova said.

California Highway Patrol, Riggs and the Merced County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office responds to a fatal multi-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 152 and Patton Road, east of Los Banos in Merced County. Gene Lieb glieb@losbanosenterprise.com

The wrong-way driver, an unidentified female driving a vehicle in the westbound left lane of the highway, reportedly collided head-on into a silver Honda vehicle traveling west, Tova said.

“The wrong-way vehicle was torn in half,” Tova said, with the front half resting in the median and the back half blocking the left lane.

The crash caused the Honda to then collide with a big rig traveling in the right lane.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Tova said. The female driver of the Honda was airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for unknown injuries. The male driver of the big rig didn’t report injuries.

The collision caused both lanes of Highway 152 to be shut down for about an hour before the right lane was opened. The left lane was opened at about 4 p.m., Tova said.