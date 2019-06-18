Big rig fire closes westbound lanes of Highway 152 in Merced County, authorities say

What to do if your car catches on fire Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately.

Westbound lanes of Highway 152 were closed Tuesday as officers and fire crews responded to a big rig fire near Dinosaur Point in Merced County, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Potter said a big rig hauling two trailers stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 152 and flames have engulfed both trailers. Fire from the trailers also spread to nearby grass and trees, according to the CHP.





Potter said authorities received a call of a big rig on fire in the westbound lanes of Highways 152 east of Dinosaur Point around 10:16 a.m. Tuesday.





Authorities said that it appears as though the driver was able to exit the vehicle safely before the trailers were consumed by the fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the CHP, motorists planning to travel that stretch of highway may want to seek an alternate route.



