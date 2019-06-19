Merced bus service offers free rides in celebration of National “Dump the Pump” Day

The Bus stops on West 16th Street near O Street in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015. According to the Merced County Association of Governments, The Bus will be offering free rides throughout the county from June 20, to July 5, in celebration of National “Dump the Pump” day. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

A Merced County bus service is offering free rides throughout the county Thursday as it celebrates national “Dump the Pump” day.

The free service will be available on all fixed routes starting Thursday, June 20 and will run through Friday, July 5. There will be no service on The Bus on July 4, in honor of Independence Day, according to the release.





The Bus is able to offer the fare-free days as part of a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program. The grant was awarded by the State of California to transit agencies to improve mobility and reduce greenhouse emissions, the news release said.





Schedules and hours of operation for The Bus can be found at The Bus website or by calling 209-723-3100. Real-time information about services, arrival times and bus locations can be found at “The Bus Live” website, or by downloading “The Bus Live” app on a smartphone for free, according to the release.



