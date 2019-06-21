Applegate Park Zoo to receive improvements this summer thanks to volunteer project

Keeping animals cool at the Applegate Park Zoo Zookeeper Josh Moreno explains how staff keep the animals cool during the summer at Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Zookeeper Josh Moreno explains how staff keep the animals cool during the summer at Applegate Park Zoo in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Merced’s Applegate Park Zoo is scheduled to receive improvements at the end of the month, according to the city manager’s office.

The work is made possible due to a donation from the Centurion & Supreme Boats of Merced.

Centurion & Supreme Boats will join other Correct Craft sister companies to serve the Merced area from June 29 to July 7, according to the city.

The volunteers are scheduled to perform “make-overs” at the Applegate Park Zoo, replacing large sections of barrier fencing surrounding animal exhibits, the addition of a new bulletin board and replacement of an existing one, as well as doing touch-up painting, according to the news release.

During the construction process, the Zoo will be closed to the public beginning at noon Sunday, June 30.

Full day closures of the zoo will occur on July 1, July 5, and July 6, according to the city.

Free children’s activities will be provided by the Zoological Society and are scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on July 6, at the Rossotti Ed-Zoo-Cation Center, located behind the zoo.