Man who died at Lake Yosemite in Merced County has been identified

Authorities have released the name of a man they said died after jumping off of the pier at Lake Yosemite.

Cresenciano Perez, 43, of Courtland, died June 16, Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen confirmed.

Allen said family members lost sight of the man after he jumped off of the pier and attempted to swim back to shore.

According to Allen, the man’s body was found a few hours later by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and he was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m. that same night.