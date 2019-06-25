Infant girl dies in South Merced. Police detectives launch investigation

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

An infant died early Tuesday in South Merced and the police department has opened an investigation.





Emergency responders just before 3 a.m. rushed to a home in the first block of West 12th Street in Merced after the child - a girl believed to be just 1 to 2 months old - stopped breathing, Merced Police Capt. Bimley West said.

She was taken to Mercy Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. A cause of death had not been determined Tuesday afternoon, West said.





Police said it was too early to say whether the death was suspicious but confirmed crime scene investigators and detectives were involved in the probe.

“We want to be cautious about what we say in (the) context of the potential cause of death,” West said.

Investigators were working to determine who was at the home at the time of the call.

“Our investigators will make sure that this is thoroughly investigated and we know now that whatever we do, we are doing it on behalf of the small child to make sure that the truth of the matter is revealed,” said West.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-388-7705.



