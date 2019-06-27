Pregnant woman and a man sent to hospitals following rollover crash in Merced County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A male driver and a pregnant teenage passenger were taken to separate hospitals Thursday following a single-vehicle rollover collision in Merced County, according to authorities.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. along Highway 140, near Cunningham Road.





Authorities said that the driver, believed to be in his 20s, was driving a 2002 white Ford Mustang east on Highway 140, east of Cunningham Road at an unknown speed with a 17-year-old female passenger who is 5-months-pregnant.





Officer Eric Zuniga said the driver lost control while passing another vehicle. His car went off the road, crashed through a wire fence and overturned.

The driver of the Mustang was transported to Mercy Medical Center with a laceration to his right arm and the female passenger was transported by air ambulance to a Modesto area hospital with a laceration to her head and complaints of pain, according to the CHP.





Authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.





Their identities were not immediately available.