Merced faith community stands with immigrants, denounces migrant conditions at border

Watch: Merced faith community supports immigrants A pastor and resident in Merced talks about why members and supporters of Faith in the Valley rallied at the Merced County building Friday, June 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A pastor and resident in Merced talks about why members and supporters of Faith in the Valley rallied at the Merced County building Friday, June 28, 2019.

Dozens of Merced area faith leaders and community supporters gathered in front of the Merced County building steps to denounce what they called human rights violations against migrants by federal authorities, and to call upon elected officials to stand up to the Trump Administration.

“Recently, here in Merced, we’ve seen an increase in ICE presence,” said key speaker the Rev. Ella Luna-Garza.

The rally Friday was organized in part to respond to recent news reports about detained migrant children living in grim conditions without everything from toothbrushes to diapers. Also, local faith leaders decried the impact of President Donald Trump’s announcement ICE would conduct mass deportations if Congress doesn’t soon overhaul asylum and immigration laws.

After several community leaders spoke, the crowd migrated to the sidewalk off M Street, where they picketed, chanting slogans and waving at motorists.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I have been going out to the community, particularly meeting with people who speak Spanish, and they are afraid and concerned and scared,” said Tatiana Vizcaino, a representative for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “These fears are having an impact on their emotional and mental well-being.”

People in Merced County are scared of leaving their homes, speaking Spanish or even having an accent, Vizcaino said.

A group of supporters picked up signs and waved them as community leaders took the microphone. Some of them read “Abolish ICE,” “It’s HOT but no ICE,” and “Keep Families Together.”

Blanca Ojeda, herself a DACA recipient, implored people who aren’t in danger of deportation to speak out.

“This is real. It’s happening in our communities,” Ojeda said. “When we hear that ICE is in our communities, our communities are completely empty. ... And we have to keep in mind that we have to treat each other with dignity and respect.”

Local activist Gloria Sandoval said fear has gripped documented and undocumented immigrants alike.

“There are people now who are not getting services,” Sandoval said, “because they fear that someone is going to grab them.”