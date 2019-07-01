Night sky lights up during fireworks celebration at Lake McClure

Video: Fireworks light up the sky over Lake McClure Fireworks light up the night sky during the Lights on the Lake Fireworks Celebration at Lake McClure in La Grange, Calif., on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fireworks light up the night sky during the Lights on the Lake Fireworks Celebration at Lake McClure in La Grange, Calif., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Fireworks lit up the night sky as they exploded over Lake McClure during the 2019 Lights on the Lake Fireworks Celebration Saturday night.

People gathered to grill, swim and kayak in the McClure Point Recreational Area before lining the shore to watch this year’s fireworks display.





“Oh we love it, it’s great. Barbecue, swim, fish and wait to watch the show. Tried to get here early so we can get a good spot,” said 35-year-old Frankie Quinonez of Merced.





Quinonez attended this year’s fireworks display with fiancee Nicole, his 7-year-old son Jacob and his 11-year-old niece Audrina.





“Me, I work, so I have to work Fourth of July so these are the fireworks I get,” he said.