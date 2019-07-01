Local
Beachwood encampment trailers destroyed in Merced County fire, residents displaced
What to do if there’s a fire in your home
Thirteen people lost their homes early Monday after a fire gutted three trailers in the Beachwood area on the western outskirts of Merced.
Cal Fire crews and other agencies responded to reports of a fire at what appeared to be a homeless encampment near the intersection of Beachwood Drive and Cabot Avenue at about 12:34 a.m., Battalion Chief Brian Neely said.
Firefighters discovered power lines on top of the fire, Neely said. Power was shut off to the area before firefighters could start extinguishing the fire and investigating it for the next three hours.
“The fire appeared to have started right underneath the electrical lines,” Neely said. “The electrical lines fell because of the fire. They didn’t cause the fire.”
Three trailers in the encampment were ruined and a fourth one sustained minor damage, Neely said. No injuries were reported.
The 13 people displaced due to the fire were being assisted by the Red Cross, Neely said.
The fire remained under investigation Monday.
Comments