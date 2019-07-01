Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in Merced County canal

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was found dead in a Los Banos canal in June.

According to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen, the man has been identified as 34-year-old Andres Medina, a transient from Los Banos.





Authorities said Medinas’ body was caught on a line that was running across the canal.





Investigators said the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Merced County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the sheriff’s dive team recovered the man’s body from the Delta Mendota Canal near Mercey Springs Road in Los Banos after workers reported it around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26.





Authorities are still investigating how the man ended up in the canal.



