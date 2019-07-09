Merced man hit by car, suffers major injuries. When do pedestrians have right of way?

10 tips for pedestrians to stay out of harm’s way in an automotive world It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely.

A 63-year-old man suffered major injuries but is expected to survive after he was struck by a car at a Merced intersection.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on Sunday night at the intersection of G and 15th Streets, Merced police Sgt. Dan Dabney said.

A blue 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by 67-year-old Merced resident Larry Nordman south on G Street at about 9:08 p.m. struck a 63-year-old homeless man who was crossing G Street from West 15th Street, Dabney said.

The Merced County pedestrian suffered major injuries to his head and legs, Dabney said. He was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There were no arrests and no citations were issued, and neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the collision, Dabney said.

There is no crosswalk painted on the road at that intersection. But Dabney said pedestrians still have the right of way.

“We always recommend using a crosswalk because it has better visibility for that pedestrian as he is crossing the street,” Dabney said, citing Vehicle Code 21950(a). “But you can cross the street at an intersection if there is a crosswalk or not. You just have to do it with caution.”