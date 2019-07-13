Man with dementia missing in Merced County. Police ask for help finding him

Merced police are searching for this man, Lonnie Cosby, who went missing Friday, July 12, 2019, in Merced County. He has dementia.

The Merced Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who suffers from dementia and has gone missing from family.

Lonnie Cosby was last seen Friday night in the area of Cone Avenue in Merced. He is known to wander and family told police he is in good health and capable of walking a far distance.

Detectives searching for Cosby tracked a phone to a cell tower in Livingston, where police think he could have traveled. But according to family, Cosby was last seen in south Merced.

Cosby, who is black, was last wearing a gray bucket style hat, a gray button up shirt and dark-colored sweat pants, according to police. A jacket was also tied around his waist.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information can call the Merced Police Department (209) 385-6912.