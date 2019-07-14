Local
Cal Fire crews battle large fire along I-5 near Los Banos, officials say
Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire that has affected traffic on Interstate 5 near Los Banos, according to fire officials.
Cal Fire Battalion Chief Danny Suarez said the fire has been held at 55 acres and is burning in the area of I-5 and Billy Wright Road.
According to Suarez, the fire was reported at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Strong winds caused the fire to jump I-5 causing traffic to stop in both directions for about 25 minutes.
Suarez said two air tankers and one helicopter were used to fight the fire along with about 35 firefighters who attacked the fire from the ground.
According to Suarez, at about 12:40 p.m. the fire was 100 percent contained and all lanes on I-5 were opened to traffic.
No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
