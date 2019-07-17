Tanker truck from Modesto overturns, spilling milk on Merced County roadway

Video: Overturned truck spills milk on Merced County roadway A tanker truck hauling milk overturned while turning onto a Highway 99 on-ramp at Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Merced on Wednesday, according to authorities. Officials said the driver was not injured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A tanker truck hauling milk overturned while turning onto a Highway 99 on-ramp at Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Merced on Wednesday, according to authorities. Officials said the driver was not injured.

A tanker truck from Modesto hauling milk overturned Wednesday, spilling milk onto the southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Merced, according to police and fire officials.

Merced Fire Chief Billy Alcorn said firefighters rushed to Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 14th Street for a report of an overturned big rig near the freeway at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The truck was on its side and a large amount of condensed milk had spilled from the tanker and was streaming down the roadway, Alcorn said.

“Fire crews have diverted the condensed milk to stop the flow into the storm drains. Environmental Health is en route and Caltrans and CHP are also at scene,” Alcorn said.

The driver was traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and attempted to make a left turn onto the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp when the truck overturned, authorities said.

The road was expected to remain closed for several hours Wednesday night.

No injuries were reported.

The truck which is registered out of Modesto, and was hauling approximately 5,000 gallons of milk, according to Merced Police Sgt. Dan Dabney.

Merced County Public Works crews used sand to absorb the milk.

Alcorn said the driver’s company is responsible for cleanup costs.