Turlock woman struck by a car on Highway 99 in Merced County, suffers major injuries

A Turlock woman suffered major injuries Wednesday when she was struck by a car while standing on the shoulder of Highway 99 in Atwater, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The woman, 63-year-old Robin Rae Roman, had run out of fuel and was standing outside of a 2019 Nissan Versa at about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday on the right shoulder of southbound Highway 99, north of Applegate Road, CHP officers said in a news release.

A 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 54-year-old Chowchilla resident Adonay Diaz Ascencio was was traveling south on Highway 99 in the right lane when, for an unknown reason, Ascencio allowed the truck to drift to the right shoulder, the release states.

The truck hit the back of the Versa and Roman was struck by one of the vehicles during the collision. The truck continued in a southwest direction and overturned on the right shoulder, the release states.

Roman was flown to Memorial North Hospital in Modesto for injuries including head trauma and abrasions to her right arm. Ascencio was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto after he complained of back pain.