Driver vanishes after speeding car crashes into canal outside Turlock, CHP says A car landed in a canal Thursday outside Turlock moments after a witness spotted it speeding down the road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A car landed in a canal Thursday outside Turlock moments after a witness spotted it speeding down the road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A car landed in a canal Thursday outside Turlock moments after a witness spotted it speeding down the road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

But when the car was pulled from the fast-moving waters, there was nobody inside and the car’s doors were closed.

CHP Officer Eric Zuniga said the crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. Thursday and officers discovered a Chevrolet Camaro located in a Turlock Irrigation District canal near the intersection of West Harding Road and Griffith Road.

Zuniga said the owner of a nearby home told authorities they witnessed the car traveling at a high rate of speed before hearing a collision. According to authorities, the water in the canal is estimated to be about 10 to 15 feet deep.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office dive team was initially reported to be en route to search the water. According to Deputy Daryl Allen, divers did not execute a search Thursday as there appeared to be no evidence that anyone was in the canal.