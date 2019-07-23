It’s getting hot this week in Merced. Here’s how to stay cool and avoid health issues

How to protect your health in Fresno heat Summer in the central San Joaquin Valley must be taken seriously. Every year, doctors treat people for heat exhaustion and the more severe heat stroke. One doctor from UCSF-Fresno gives tips about staying healthy in hot weather. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Summer in the central San Joaquin Valley must be taken seriously. Every year, doctors treat people for heat exhaustion and the more severe heat stroke. One doctor from UCSF-Fresno gives tips about staying healthy in hot weather.

The National Weather Service has declared an excessive heat watch for Merced County starting Thursday, leading the City of Merced to open a cooling zone.

The heat watch is expected to last through Sunday evening, according to the NWS Hanford.

Temperatures are expected to be in triple digits and reach up to 108 degrees.

But the cooling zone opened Tuesday and will remain open each day from 3 to 8 p.m. in the Sam Pipes Room of the Merced Civic Center at 678 W. 18th St. through Sunday, according to a news release.

“It’s going to be hot and humid, so be careful,” Mayor Mike Murphy states in the release. “Stay hydrated and make sure everyone in your family drinks lots of fluids and stays cool.”

The cooling zone is open to anyone trying to stay out of the heat. Pets are welcome as long as they are housebroken and get along with other animals and people. Water, snacks and family-oriented entertainment will be available.

It will get particularly hot in Merced Tuesday and Wednesday with the heat index reaching 105 degrees, the release states.

The Merced County Office of Emergency Services has these recommendations to consider during a heat wave.

Don’t leave infants, children or elderly unattended in parked cars.

Drink plenty of fluids, not just when you are thirsty.

Dress in lightweight, loose clothing; Use hats and sunscreen

Drink electrolyte-replenishing drinks to replace salt and minerals lost during sweating.

Keep physical activity to cooler parts of the day, and stay indoors in A/C and out of the sun during the hotter parts.

Use fans.

Open windows to allow fresh air circulation.

Use cool compresses, misting, showers and baths to stay cool.

Avoid hot foods and heavy meals that add heat to the body; Consider frozen treats.

Here are the signs of heat stroke.

Extremely high body temperatures, usually above 103 degrees.

Unconsciousness

Dizziness, nausea and confusion.

Red, hot and dry skin with no sweating.

Rapid and strong pulse.

Throbbing headache

Here are the signs of heat exhaustion.

Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Weakness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Paleness, tiredness, dizziness

If you see signs of heat stroke or exhaustion, it may be a life-threatening emergency and the Merced County OES recommends doing the following.

Have someone call 911 and begin cooling the victim.

Get the victim in a shaded area.

Cool the victim quickly with a cool bath or shower, or sponging with cool water, until body temperature drops to 101 to 102 degrees.

If emergency personnel is delayed, call a hospital emergency room for more instructions.

Don’t give the victim alcohol to drink.

If the victim twitches uncontrollably, keep him or her from injuring himself or herself, but don’t place any objects in the mouth or give fluids. If vomiting, make sure the victim’s airway remains open by turning him or her to the side.