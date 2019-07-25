Want to avoid another DMV headache? Merced High grad’s patented invention hits stores

Video: Merced High graduate invents secure license plate frame Merced High School alumnus and San Jose resident, James Sanchez, 52, said he invented a license plate frame to protect against DMV sticker theft. Sanchez said Tag Defense, is sold in some major auto parts stores. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Merced High School alumnus and San Jose resident, James Sanchez, 52, said he invented a license plate frame to protect against DMV sticker theft. Sanchez said Tag Defense, is sold in some major auto parts stores.

Stolen vehicle registration stickers inspired a Merced High graduate to invent a secure license plate holder now sold at some major auto parts stores.

James Sanchez designed his secure license plate holder after someone stole his license plate in Livermore in 2011. Sanchez, 52, graduated from Merced High School in 1984. He lives in San Jose.

“They stole my whole plate, but I knew what they wanted was the sticker,” Sanchez said.

After purchasing two new license plates and new DMV stickers - for $250 total - Sanchez tried to purchase a security license plate frame to protect against sticker theft. He couldn’t find one.

So he made one himself.

“It’s just one simple add on to an existing frame,” Sanchez said.

He welded extra metal to an existing license plate frame. Later, he secured patents for car and motorcycle frames.

“I love building things with my hands,” Sanchez said. “To build something with your hands and you see it, now you get to see it on store shelves, it’s pretty amazing.”

But the hardest part was just getting started.

“Just because you have a patent does not mean your product is going to make it to market,” Sanchez said. “You have to have a product that there’s a market for, people want to buy.”

Sanchez called and emailed about 20 different companies and manufacturers trying to get his product to market.

“Sometimes it’ll take a month, two months for them to get back to you,” Sanchez said. “You’ve got to be very patient in the marketing game.”

Several companies turned him down before he signed with Bell Automotive Products.

Sold under the name Tag Defense, the black metal frame accommodates license plate tags located on the top or bottom corners of license plates. The frames on the Amazon and Bell Automotive Products websites, among other locations.