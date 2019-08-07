For the first time, UC Merced makes Princeton Review ‘Best Colleges’ list

UC Merced lights up new buildings to celebrate first phase of 2020 Project A building lighting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the University of California, Merced 2020 Project on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A building lighting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the University of California, Merced 2020 Project on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.

UC Merced has been recognized for the first time in the Princeton Review’s “Best 385 Colleges” guide, according to a post on the university’s website.

The 2020 edition of the “Best 385 Colleges” was compiled from 140,000 student surveys from across the country. According to the university’s website, the survey covers topics like administration, a school’s academics, personal experience and campus community.

“Our inclusion in the ‘Best 385 Colleges’ encapsulates the positive experiences our students enjoy while attending this growing campus,” said Chancellor Dorothy Leland in the article. “Our campus community shares a special bond around our commitment to creating social mobility for not only our students, but also their families,” she said.

According to the university, the Princeton Review’s profile of the college included comments from current students touting the university as great at supporting students as well as offering multiple programs to support students both mentally and educationally.

As part of the “Best Colleges” guide, UC Merced was also included on several other lists which include being recognized as a “Best Western” college and being named to the “Green Colleges” list with the campus receiving the maximum score of 99 for Green Rating, the university said.

According to UC Merced, it is the only institution in the country in which every building is LEED certified.

The university received a ‘Financial Aid Rating’ of 87, which takes into account a campus’s need-based scholarships, average cumulative indebtedness and other factors, the university said.

Another area where UC Merced earned a rating over 80 was ‘Quality of Life’. The university said the school also appeared in the top 20 of three different rankings of schools were alcohol is least prevalent.

According to the university, UC Merced is the only public university as well as the only research university in the country with a population of Pell-eligible students over 60 percent and a graduation rate over 60 percent.

This is the second time the university has debuted on a list this summer, according to UC Merced. In June, UC Merced received a ranking of fourth among U.S. universities in the Times Higher Education Young University rankings.