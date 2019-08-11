Major road work could delay commutes in Merced County this week. What you need to know

This Central Valley city has some of the nation’s longest commutes. See what it’s like Bruce Simmons describes his long commute on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Simmons drives four days a week from the Central Valley on Highway 152 to Gilroy, where he catches a train to his job in Menlo Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bruce Simmons describes his long commute on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Simmons drives four days a week from the Central Valley on Highway 152 to Gilroy, where he catches a train to his job in Menlo Park.

Road work will cause traffic delays in Merced County this week, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Closures on northbound and southbound Highway 140 from Parsons Avenue to Kibby Road are scheduled to take place from midnight to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, according to a Caltrans news release.

Caltrans asks motorists traveling east Highway 140 to take North Parsons Road to Childs Avenue to Kibby Road back to Highway 140.

Motorists traveling west on Highway 140 are asked to take Kibby Road to Childs Avenue to North Parsons Road back to Highway 140, according to the news release.

Detour signs will be posted and motorists can expect 10 minute delays. Alternate routes should be taken when possible, Caltrans said.

Road work is also scheduled to take place along northbound and southbound Highway 99 from the Fresno and Merced County line to Gurr Road, according to Caltrans.

Paving work will require crews to alternately close the number one and two lanes of northbound and southbound Highway 99 from the Fresno and Merced County line to Billy Wright Road beginning on Sunday, Aug. 11 through Friday Aug. 16 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the news release.

Caltrans said it also plans for full on and off-ramp closures for paving at the John Chuck Erreca Rest Area beginning Sunday, Aug. 11 through Friday, Aug. 16 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the release.

Full closures for paving work are scheduled in both directions for the Highway 99 connector off and on-ramps from Highway 165 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, Aug. 11 through Friday, Aug. 16, Caltrans said.

Ramp closures are also scheduled along both northbound and southbound Highway 99 from Black Rascal Canal to the East Atwater Overhead for pavement work.

According to Caltrans, the off and on-ramp on Highway 99 to Franklin Road is scheduled to be closed from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. beginning on Sunday, Aug. 11 through Friday Aug. 16.

Caltrans said it will also close the on-ramp from the Merced-Atwater Expressway to southbound Highway 99 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, Aug. 11 through Friday, Aug. 16, according to the news release.

Two lanes of northbound and southbound Highway 99 from Black Rascal Canal to the Atwater-Merced Expressway will be closed for grinding and paving work, Caltrans said. The lanes are scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, Aug. 11 through Friday, Aug. 16.

According to Caltrans, motorists can expect 20 minute delays and alternate routes should be taken when possible.

Caltrans said crack-sealing work is scheduled for eastbound and westbound Highway 33 resulting in a full off and on-ramp closure at Moraga Road on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Motorists can expect 10 minute delays and should take an alternate route when possible, Caltrans said.