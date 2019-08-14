Truck crash spills peaches across SB Highway 99 near Livingston, delays reported

Video: Crash causes lane and off-ramp closure on Highway 99 near Livingston A crash involving a big rig and a box truck caused the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Winton Parkway to close Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. According to authorities, no injuries were reported in the crash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A crash involving a big rig and a box truck caused the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Winton Parkway to close Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. According to authorities, no injuries were reported in the crash.

No injuries were reported in a Wednesday afternoon crash involving two trucks on Highway 99 near Livingston.

According to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga, officers at 1:33 p.m. responded to the southbound lanes of Highway 99 just north of the Winton Parkway exit.

A 2013 Mitsubishi box truck hauling exotic fish, driven by 46-year-old David Kim of Covina, was on the right shoulder of the highway when it was struck by a 2004 Freightliner driven by 32-year-old Christopher Bratcher of Merced, hauling about 80,000 pounds of peaches, CHP reported.

CHP believes the driver of the Freightliner was momentarily distracted causing him to side swipe the Mitsubishi. Because of the crash, the Freightliner tipped on its side and peaches were spilled across the highway.

A lane of southbound Highway 99 and the Winton Parkway off-ramp remained closed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, as CHP and Caltrans work to clear the crash scene.

Neither driver appeared to be under the influence.

Authorities ask motorist traveling the stretch of highway to be patient and seek an alternate route if possible. The number two southbound lane is expected to be closed until about 5:30 p.m., the CHP said.