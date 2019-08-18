Authorities search for man that disappeared from horseback in the Merced River

Here’s how to stay alive and not drown if you fall in rapid water With the Sierra snowmelt swelling rivers with cold, rapid water, Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to self rescue if you unexpectedly fall in. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the Sierra snowmelt swelling rivers with cold, rapid water, Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to self rescue if you unexpectedly fall in.

Authorities are attempting to locate a man who went missing Sunday afternoon in the Merced River, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Deputy Daryl Allen, at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, an adult male on horseback disappeared after riding his horse into the river, approximately 500 yards upstream from Santa Fe Drive.

Authorities said it appears the man entered the river on horseback and as the river deepened, the horse began to swim. A male friend who was also on horseback, told authorities he saw the man go into the water where he disappeared, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Allen said deputies are on scene and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team is en route to search for the man.