Man transported to hospital with gunshot wound, Merced police say
Video: Merced Police respond to report of gunshot victim
A man was transported to the hospital Tuesday after sustaining a gunshot wound in Merced, according to authorities.
Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 11th Street and D Street in Merced, according to Merced police Lt. Jay Struble.
Sturble added the victim was transported by air ambulance to a regional trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.
This story will be updated.
