Man transported to hospital with gunshot wound, Merced police say

Video: Merced Police respond to report of gunshot victim The Merced Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 11th Street and D Street in Merced on Tuesday, authorities said. The victim was transported to a regional trauma center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Merced Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 11th Street and D Street in Merced on Tuesday, authorities said. The victim was transported to a regional trauma center.

A man was transported to the hospital Tuesday after sustaining a gunshot wound in Merced, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 11th Street and D Street in Merced, according to Merced police Lt. Jay Struble.

Sturble added the victim was transported by air ambulance to a regional trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.

This story will be updated.