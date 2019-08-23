Have you seen this missing Atwater teen and Canadian man? Police ask public for help

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen girl who may be heading to the Canadian border, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Alana Alcazar, a 16-year-old Atwater High School student, was last seen at the school at 7:35 a.m. Thursday wearing blue jeans and a striped shirt with a Dachshund “wiener dog” on the front, according to a news release.

She is believed to be with Ayden William Fickes, an 18-year-old Canadian man, police said. Alana and Fickes may be on a white motorcycle with Canadian plates, the release states. Alana may also have a pink and white helmet.

Police were unsure of the teens’ whereabouts Friday afternoon, according to the release. But they may be heading toward the Canadian border.

Police say Alana is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair that goes past her waist.

Anyone with information on Alana, Fickes or the motorcycle are asked to contact Atwater police at 209-357-6396 or 209-357-6384.