Man found dead in water at recreation area near the Merced River

A man was found dead at the McConnell Recreation Area on Sunday, according to California State Park Supervising Ranger Tony Tealdi.

Tealdi said park staff responded to the call at about 1:49 p.m. after the man, believed to be about 70-years-old, was found by a park visitor in about three feet of water.

According to Tealdi, the man is believed to have been attending the park with an acquaintance. Park staff were on scene just over a minute after the call came in and performed CPR until emergency responders arrived.

According to Tealdi, the man was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics at about 2:17 p.m. The cause of death remained unclear Sunday.

The man was found at an area with a bend in the river that at this time of year, is typically about three feet deep all the way across.

The man’s identity has not been released.