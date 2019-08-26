Student struck by vehicle at Los Banos school crosswalk light, police said

Safety tips for pedestrians National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.

Officers were investigating a collision in front of Mercey Springs Elementary that sent a young woman to a hospital, Los Banos police said.

The collision was reported at 7:35 a.m. at the HAWK crosswalk signal in front of Mercey Springs Elementary School, Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden said.

The victim appeared to be a high school student, Hedden said, but he couldn’t immediately confirm her age, school or the extent of her injuries.

The HAWK crosswalk signal was installed in 2017 by Caltrans after Los Banos school and city officials expressed concern over the safety of students crossing Mercey Springs Road.

This story will be updated.