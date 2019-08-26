Merced police officer involved in weekend vehicle collision, authorities say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Merced Police sergeant was involved in a minor injury traffic collision in Merced on Saturday.

Sgt. Jeff Horn was involved in a traffic collision at about 10:25 p.m. in the area of 21st Street and K Street in Merced, according to Lt. Alan Ward.

Horn was driving a police department Ford Explorer west on 21st Street when a female driver pulled out from a stop sign at K Street into the path of the Explorer causing a broadside collision.

The driver, 33-year-old Erika Martinez of Merced, was driving a 2011 Dodge Caravan southbound with an adult male passenger, 36-year-old Jessie Cervantes and five juvenile passengers at the time of the collision, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga.

Police said the juvenile occupants were three males ages 2, 6, and 9, and two females ages 10 and 13.

Ward said the officer was not in a pursuit at the time of the crash.

All involved were checked out at a hospital and released.

The CHP is handling the investigation.