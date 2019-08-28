Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in Merced County crash, CHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a vehicle collision in Merced County.

Christopher Wilson, 28, of Hilmar, suffered major injuries when his 2003 Suzuki motorcycle collided with a 2016 Lincoln sedan driven by 28-year-old Sandra Barros of Atwater, said California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga.

The crash was reported at 6:09 p.m. in the area of Griffith Avenue and American Avenue.

Officers said Barros was driving north on Griffith Avenue approaching American Avenue. Authorities said Wilson was traveling south on Griffith Avenue approaching the same intersection.

Barros failed to see the motorcycle and turned directly into the path of Wilson. Wilson was thrown from the bike during the crash, investigators said.

He was flown to a hospital with major head injuries. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.