Merced man indicted for alleged illegal Shasta-Trinity National Forest grow

A 34-year-old Merced man was indicted this week for allegedly growing marijuana in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment Thursday against Genaro L. Merino, 34, of Merced, and Manuel S. Cardenas, 32, of San Luis Potosi, of Mexico.

They were charged with conspiring to grow at least 1,000 marijuana plants, growing at least 1,000 marijuana plants, and depredation of public land and resources, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced in a news release.

According to court documents, Merino and Cardenas are accused of carrying out an illegal marijuana grow between April 14 and Aug. 4.

Around 1,900 plants were located at two grow sites in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near the town of Helena, according to the release.

The investigation was carried out by the U.S. Forest Service, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Trinity County Sheriff.

If convicted, Merino and Cardenas faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.