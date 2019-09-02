Mysterious driver flees after Merced crash - CHP says the car wasn’t reported stolen

Video: CHP looking for driver of car found down Highway 99 embankment The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a car that was found down an embankment next to the southbound Highway 99 Yosemite Parkway exit ramp in Merced. A man reportedly fled from the scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a car that was found down an embankment next to the southbound Highway 99 Yosemite Parkway exit ramp in Merced. A man reportedly fled from the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a car found crashed down an embankment along the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Yosemite Parkway in Merced on Monday.

According to CHP Officer Mark Frost, a passing motorist reported seeing a tall, thin man wearing blue jeans and a possible backpack, fleeing the scene where a maroon Acura sedan was found.

Officers were called at 12:56 p.m.

The car took out multiple bushes after it left the roadway and drove down the embankment stopping just short of hitting part of an irrigation system.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Authorities said the car was not reported stolen.