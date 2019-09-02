Local
Mysterious driver flees after Merced crash - CHP says the car wasn’t reported stolen
Video: CHP looking for driver of car found down Highway 99 embankment
The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a car found crashed down an embankment along the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Yosemite Parkway in Merced on Monday.
According to CHP Officer Mark Frost, a passing motorist reported seeing a tall, thin man wearing blue jeans and a possible backpack, fleeing the scene where a maroon Acura sedan was found.
Officers were called at 12:56 p.m.
The car took out multiple bushes after it left the roadway and drove down the embankment stopping just short of hitting part of an irrigation system.
Authorities said the car was not reported stolen.
