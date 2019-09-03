Major injuries reported in crash on I-5 in Merced County, CHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A driver and passenger were transported to the hospital Monday evening following a solo vehicle crash on Interstate 5, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said 26-year-old Euihwan Chow of Gardena, was driving a 2016 BMW 330i south on I-5 with an unidentified 28-year-old female passenger, also from Gardena, when the vehicle crashed head-on into a temporary guardrail north of West Nees Avenue at about 5:35 p.m.

The CHP said the driver failed to negotiate the off-ramp at the John Erreca Rest Area due to his unsafe speed.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries to his abdomen, legs and arms while the female passenger suffered major injuries to her arm, hip and ankle, according to a news release.

According to CHP Officer Shannon Stiers, both occupants were transported by Riggs Ambulance Service to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

Authorities said both occupants were wearing seat belts and the collision is still under investigation. Alcohol, drugs or weather conditions do not appear to be a factor in the collision, the CHP said.