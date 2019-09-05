Merced County deputies investigating suspicious death, body found near Planada farm

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death, after a man was found dead on a dirt road in the area of Childs Avenue and Ivett Road in Planada on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Merced County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances around the death of an unidentified man, whose body was found Thursday in Planada.

Details are preliminary, and deputies are investigating the death as suspicious, as the body does show signs of trauma.

According to Deputy Daryl Allen, deputies responded to the area at 8:43 a.m. after the man’s body was found in the middle of a dirt road in the area of Ivett Road and Childs Avenue.

The man’s body was found by a farm labor worker, Allen said. The man’s identity will not be released until his family or next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7444 or visit their website. Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.