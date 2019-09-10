Driver suffers major injuries in Mariposa solo-vehicle collision, CHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A driver suffered major injuries during a crash in Mariposa, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said Jerry Richards, 65, of Mariposa, suffered major injuries in a solo-vehicle collision on Highway 49, north of Joe Howard Street at about 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

Authorities said an investigation determined Richards was driving south in a 2017 Honda CRV when he allowed the vehicle to veer right.

The vehicle collided with a mailbox as it continued to travel south before colliding with a tree.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Richards was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with major injuries, according to the CHP.