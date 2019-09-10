Local
Driver suffers major injuries in Mariposa solo-vehicle collision, CHP says
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
A driver suffered major injuries during a crash in Mariposa, according to authorities.
The California Highway Patrol said Jerry Richards, 65, of Mariposa, suffered major injuries in a solo-vehicle collision on Highway 49, north of Joe Howard Street at about 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release.
Authorities said an investigation determined Richards was driving south in a 2017 Honda CRV when he allowed the vehicle to veer right.
The vehicle collided with a mailbox as it continued to travel south before colliding with a tree.
Richards was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with major injuries, according to the CHP.
Comments