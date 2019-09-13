Merced County reports its first human West Nile virus case of 2019

Here’s how West Nile is spread — and what symptoms to look for after a mosquito bite West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for.

Merced County Department of Public Health confirmed on Friday a case of West Nile virus in a human.

It’s Merced County’s first case of the year, and the individual is expected to fully recover, according to a news release from the Department of Public Health.

In 2018, Merced County had two confirmed human cases of West Nile virus.

So far in 2019, there have been 62 confirmed human cases of the West Nile virus in California.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The West Nile virus is transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms of the infection include severe headaches, a stiff neck, disorientation or confusion. Individuals more likely to develop serious illness or complications from the virus include people aged 50 years or older and those with diabetes or hypertension.

It is recommenced to eliminate all sources of standing water, which can attract mosquitoes. Protect yourself by wearing a long sleeve shirt, pants and by using insect repellent.