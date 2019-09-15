Road work will cause traffic delays in Merced County, Caltrans says

The California Department of Transportation closes a section of Highway 59 at the intersection of Sandy Mush Road in rural Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Road work scheduled throughout the county will result in traffic delays this week.

According to Caltrans, on Thursday paving work will result in a closure of Highway 59 in Merced from 16th Street to Cooper Street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One-way traffic control is also scheduled to take place on Highway 59 from Bear Creek to South Fork Black Rascal Creek in Merced from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. for highway construction beginning Sunday through Friday.

Lane and ramp closures on both northbound and southbound Interstate 5 from the Merced and Fresno County county line to State Route 33 are scheduled to begin over the weekend and continue into the week, according to a news release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Caltrans said the paving work is expected to cause alternate closures of the number one and two lanes on northbound I-5 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday Sept. 15, through Friday, Sept. 21.

Full on and off connector ramp closures from Highway 99 to Highway 165 are scheduled for paving work according to the news release. The closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Sept. 21.

Paving work will also close the I-5 to Highway 140 connector ramp on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said motorists can expect 15 minute delays and alternate routes should be taken when possible.