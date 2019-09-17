One person killed in crash on Highway 152, traffic lane shut down, authorities say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Authorities closed one eastbound lane of Highway 152 on Tuesday following a fatal crash west of Los Banos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities received a report of a white sedan that drove over the side of the road and went down the embankment along eastbound Highway 152, east of Dinosaur Point Road near the Upper Cottonwood Creek Wildlife Area just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officer Shannon Stiers said the car came to rest about 200 feet down the embankment and fire crews are on scene to contain a brush fire near the scene of the collision.

Authorities advise motorists to seek alternate routes.