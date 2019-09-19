DUI checkpoint set this weekend in Merced County. Here’s what you need to know

Police lights.

The California Highway Patrol plans to conduct a DUI and driver license checkpoint in Merced County this weekend.

The checkpoint takes place Friday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Merced County.

Officers will contact drivers passing through the checkpoint while looking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, as well as checking drivers for proper licensing.

Drivers found to be driving impaired can expect, jail, license suspension, fines, fees, insurance increases, DUI classes and other expenses that may exceed $10,000.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Nearly 11,000 people were killed nationally in motor vehicle crashes in 2018 that involved at least one driver or motorcycle rider with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 percent or higher.

According to authorities, research indicates that crashes involving alcohol reduce by an average of 20 percent when checkpoints are well-publicized and performed often. Additionally, DUI checkpoints are a proven deterrent in reducing the number of people killed or injured in drug or alcohol-related crashes.