Major injuries reported after car strikes seventh-grade student in Merced, police say

A seventh grade Merced student suffered major injuries Thursday morning when he was struck by a car, police said.

Officers rushed the intersection of East Yosemite Avenue and Paulson Road at about 8:30 a.m., Merced Police Sgt. Dan Dabney said.

A male student on his bicycle was heading west on the south side of East Yosemite Avenue and crossing Paulson Road when a car traveling east on East Yosemite Avenue took a right turn on Paulson, crashing into the boy, Dabney said.

The boy suffered major injuries and was flown to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, Dabney said. The female driver was “distraught” and cooperated with authorities.

The collision happened several blocks south of Cruickshank Middle School. Merced City School District administrators were visiting the student at the hospital, but district officials didn’t immediately confirm the boy was a Cruickshank student.

“We always remind the kids to abide by the same rules as cars while riding their bicycles,” Dabney said, noting the boy was riding against traffic and wasn’t wearing a helmet.