Two bodies found in connection with Amber Alert out of Merced, authorities say

An Amber Alert issued over the weekend for a 2-year-old boy abducted by his father was canceled Monday after two bodies were found inside a car in Tuolumne County, authorities reported.

In a brief statement Monday, Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputies did not confirm the bodies found were of 2-year-old John Weir and his father, Steven. Authorities, however, did say the bodies found were connected to an Amber Alert issued out of Merced County.

Deputies said a “vehicle associated with the Amber Alert” was located in a remote area of Tuolumne County on Clark Fork Road, near the Sand Flat campground. Deputies on Saturday described Steven Weir’s vehicle as a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra.

Steven Weir, a 32-year-old Merced man, disappeared with the child Friday night. Merced authorities released few details but said the boy had been abducted by his father and Steven Weir was considered armed and dangerous.

Deputy Daryl Allen, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said sheriff’s detectives were “working very closely” with authorities in Tuolumne County. Allen confirmed the Amber Alert was canceled but said deputies were still working on “proper notification” of family members with ties to the incident.

Shortly before Tuolumne deputies announced the grim discovery, John Weir’s mother, Sarah, spoke to the Sun-Star.

“I love him more than my own life,” she said in a telephone interview.

During the interview, Sarah Weir also pleaded for her husband not to harm the child.

“Don’t injure anyone in this process,” she said. “There is no need for that. I just want him to please come and talk to me. My phone is always on.”

Steven and Sarah Weir were in the midst of a divorce. John was under Steven Weir’s supervision during his father’s court-appointed visitation time, which spanned Wednesday evening to Saturday evening, Sarah Weir said. Her weekly visitation time was Saturday through Wednesday evening.

Sarah Weir said all but one of Steven Weir’s firearms had been accounted for since the disappearance. She said recent developments in the divorce proceedings may have agitated him, she said.

Sarah Weir could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.