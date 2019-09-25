Man on bicycle killed after crash with truck in Merced police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man on a bicycle was killed Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by a truck in Merced.

The collision was reported at 1:16 p.m. in the intersection of Highway 59 and West Olive Avenue, Merced Police Sgt. Emily Foster said.

A male adult bicyclist was traveling north on Highway 59, crossing the intersection of West Olive Avenue on the right side of the road, when a 2013 International tractor-trailer driven by 57-year-old Thomas Moreno, also traveling north, turned right on a green light onto West Olive Avenue and collided with the bicyclist, according to police.

The bicyclist was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Authorities were in the process of confirming the victim’s identity Wednesday afternoon. Police said Moreno was cooperative at the scene and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in this collision.

Merced police ask anyone else with any information regarding the collision to contact the Merced Police Department Traiffic Division at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text message to police by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message, according to police.