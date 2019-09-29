Multiple people lose their homes after apartment fire in Merced County

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

Fire officials said multiple people have been displaced after a fire at a Los Banos apartment complex.

According to Los Banos Fire Chief Mason Hurley, firefighters from the Los Banos City Fire Department and CalFire Merced County, responded to a report of a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Canal Farm Lane around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters contained the fire to the first floor apartment.

About 12 firefighters from the Los Banos City Fire Department and three from CalFire were on scene along with Riggs Ambulance Service, Hurley said.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen of a first floor apartment in a four-unit apartment building.

Hurley said the fire caused severe damage to apartment which was occupied at the time, and minor smoke and damage occurred to the surrounding three apartment units. Fire officials said three of the four apartment units were occupied at the time of the fire.

About eight people have been displaced from the apartment building following the fire and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, according to Hurley.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.